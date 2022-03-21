Terps Dispensary Brookside
1030.4 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
Terps Dispensary Brookside
Brookside's #1 Dispensary! Best prices and specials on products, everyday! We carry the most popular cannabis brands that are favored by all customers. Located in the heart of one of Tulsa's busiest districts, Brookside is full of amazing restaurants, shops and nightlife. Come by, get your medicine and meet our amazing staff!
Leafly member since 2022
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
11am-8pm
Photos of Terps Dispensary Brookside
Show all photos