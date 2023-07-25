In-store purchasing only
Terrace Cannabis
Terrace Cannabis Dispensing all that's good. Located in the Quad Cities, Moline, IL, Terrace Cannabis is bringing the cannabis industry to new heights. Join us for an experience with short wait times and fresh flower. Stop by to purchase cartridges, concentrates, edibles and more, both THC and CBD available.
2727 Avenue of the Cities, Suite 7, Moline, IL
License 284.000175
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
7am - 7pm
tuesday
7am - 7pm
wednesday
7am - 7pm
thursday
7am - 8:45pm
friday
7am - 8:45pm
saturday
7am - 8:45pm
Soft Opening - 7/21
July 20, 2023
B........7
2 days ago
This place has a whole ass vibe going on. Great music playing, huge TVs with menu like a fast food restaurant. Limited selection today but understandable since they just opened. So nice to have a neighborhood dispensary finally!
e........r
2 days ago
I cannot say anyhing about quality since I did not buy anything. They are still very early and have a VERY limited selection. The staff seem great and the atmosphere is SO much better than the way NTi does things. It is nice to not feel like a criminal just to buy some cannabis. It is more like walking into any retail and buying something. The one negative other than stock issues which should get better is that prices are pretax and in my opinion is going to cause some buyers to have sticker shock that they were not accounting for as taxes are HIGH and not sure what Moline is adding to the mix. I have high hopes for this and the other dispensary opening in Moline as I hate giving my money to corporate stores with millionare owners.
s........2
4 days ago
Hopefully prices are better than nti and not such a long wait at times
d........d
5 days ago
I am hoping that the prices are decent. Milan is too high. Going out of state brings a much better price. I would rather put my money in a local business. SO, we will see. Good Luck.