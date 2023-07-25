I cannot say anyhing about quality since I did not buy anything. They are still very early and have a VERY limited selection. The staff seem great and the atmosphere is SO much better than the way NTi does things. It is nice to not feel like a criminal just to buy some cannabis. It is more like walking into any retail and buying something. The one negative other than stock issues which should get better is that prices are pretax and in my opinion is going to cause some buyers to have sticker shock that they were not accounting for as taxes are HIGH and not sure what Moline is adding to the mix. I have high hopes for this and the other dispensary opening in Moline as I hate giving my money to corporate stores with millionare owners.