Terrace Cannabis Dispensary - Alton

Opened in March 2024, Terrace Cannabis began serving Alton and the surrounding communities with a commitment to providing the highest level of service to everyone who visits. Our goal is to help you find high-quality products that are best for your specific needs and the amazing team has been thoroughly educated to effectively guide you through the shopping process and recommend products to help you achieve your health goals. We work hard to create a welcoming, safe, and informative environment for curious adults to learn more about how to use cannabis for wellness and connection