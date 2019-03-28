KindKid on September 19, 2019

I have been a repeat customer first experience was good , but high cost and no way to research what you want ahead of time Menu with no prices online ? Second was a simple , less than steller same issue leaving with buyers remorse due to finding out you could have gotten other strains cheaper. Third Visit was HELL . the lazy patient care person I spoke to GRACE said 4 different prodcts were in stock , I asked her to double check as the store is 20+ mile from me . She said they were see you soon. I show up and Mike took me back , Nice guy . He told me most of those products sold out this morning . I called 25 minutes before ? He checked , I spoke to a manager they were not willing or allowed to really do anything to remedy the situation. I left empty handed and drove further to RISE Cleveland and met another person that had the same thing done to him 10 minutes earler by quess who Grace from Terasana Garfield . Looks like you lost 2 good customers due to high cost / dishonest or lazy staff. Sad because this type of company is suppose to help Medical patients . But Its money driven. Rise provided me with my order $100 cheaper same brand products , bring .75 for a parking meter thou.Rise was a good expierience , not as fancy but more affordable.