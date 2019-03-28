Sam420Rand
Our visit here was amazing Gracie is such a great help I love seeing her ! Thanks for being such a great help and helping us find what was right for me and keep being so positive!
Stopped by after for the first time work last week. They now have a menu available online that lets you see the prices ahead of time. I was able to get in about 5 mins after arriving. What a cool atmosphere! They have state approved accessories like grinders and dry herb vapes (a good selection, from what I recall) in addition to flower, gummies, patches, and carts. The folks behind the counter all greeted me right away (I gather it was kinda slow) and I ended up consulting with Justin. He was super knowledgeable and helped me find exactly what I was looking for. Overall a great experience, I’ll definitely go back again!
I think it took too long to post a menu. And now that it's up, there are not many prices. menu is incomplete
nice staff that get you in and out with a smile on there face..
I will be in the area for work and was wondering if one can purchase product freely or is a medical id required for purchase of meds
Good afternoon! An Ohio medical marijuana referral card is required to purchase cannabis in Ohio. Let us know if you have any other questions!
Just reviewing some prices as I've noticed they have expanded their offerings. Noticed that they have Wana Gummies which I have bought several times with my Travels through Michigan. Unfortunately at $45 versus the $15 in Michigan for the same product it's not worth it, and the product regularly goes on sale 2 for $25. Nope, not going back until they quit shaking people down.
I love this
This place is awesome! Been here about 6 times so far. Very nice, professional, knowledgeable and caring staff. Never have to wait long to meet with a representative. Some people complain about the prices, but they have to know the reps have no control what the prices are set at. Prices have come down. Thank God we are finally able to get the help we need. Want to praise Rep, Samantha. She is very knowledgeable of the products and takes time to listen to everything I have to say. Excellent employee and Managers should be grateful to have her there. Need to go here. You won't be disappointed!!
I have been a repeat customer first experience was good , but high cost and no way to research what you want ahead of time Menu with no prices online ? Second was a simple , less than steller same issue leaving with buyers remorse due to finding out you could have gotten other strains cheaper. Third Visit was HELL . the lazy patient care person I spoke to GRACE said 4 different prodcts were in stock , I asked her to double check as the store is 20+ mile from me . She said they were see you soon. I show up and Mike took me back , Nice guy . He told me most of those products sold out this morning . I called 25 minutes before ? He checked , I spoke to a manager they were not willing or allowed to really do anything to remedy the situation. I left empty handed and drove further to RISE Cleveland and met another person that had the same thing done to him 10 minutes earler by quess who Grace from Terasana Garfield . Looks like you lost 2 good customers due to high cost / dishonest or lazy staff. Sad because this type of company is suppose to help Medical patients . But Its money driven. Rise provided me with my order $100 cheaper same brand products , bring .75 for a parking meter thou.Rise was a good expierience , not as fancy but more affordable.
It’s kind of nice but it has a long way to go as far as product, price , knowledge. Too many restrictions and not a good enough selection for Ohio residents.