Brynjamin on August 31, 2019

This is my favorite dispensary that I have been to yet in Ohio. I've only been to a handful (4) so far but as of the time of writing this, there arent too many open yet. The staff is always friendly and eager to help with any questions. They are extremely knowledgeable about all of their products and will steer you in the right direction to find what works best for you. One big thing that I have noticed about the staff here is that they will take however much time you need to make sure that you make an informed purchase. I never feel rushed when I visit even when it is busy. Whether you are a new patient or a veteran cannabis connoisseur, this is the place to go. The prices are also the lowest and the selection also has the largest variety that I have seen yet. Oh!! and of you are a veteran... they have the largest discount of the ones that I have visited. this will continue to be my primary MMJ source.BONUS! Found out today they are now open on Sunday! Keep up the good work!!