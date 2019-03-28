Blowdown2156
4.1
10 reviews
Very rude doorman. will never go there again.
I was shocked at the low quality of flower here. You can’t visually see the product. When I opened mine up it was tiny pieces with stems and leaves. And the price I paid was astronomical. The live resin was good quality, but the price! I’ll drive up to MI for now, thanks.
Everyone is super friendly, would love to see more sativas though
This is the only medical marijuana dispensary I’ve been to so I don’t have any others to compare it to. However, wait times haven’t been bad at all these days the last half a dozen times I’ve been there (1-2 times per month). I like how they have each of their different locations’ menus easily accessible on their website & also scrolling through on the big screen in their waiting room. The dispensary employees are always helpful in recommending a specific strain that’s on their menu that day if you tell them what diagnosis and/or symptoms you’re looking for relief from. Also, this is currently the only medical marijuana dispensary company open so far in Columbus that isn’t just cash only. Unlike the other company that recently opened a dispensary here, this one partners with an app called Hypur which connects to your checking account. So you basically can use that app to pay by e-check. No option of bouncing a “check” though when checking out this way as the app connects enough with your account to where it shows your current available balance. Bottom line, everything is convenient here & makes the experience very good.
Same stuff every time you go there.
This is my favorite dispensary that I have been to yet in Ohio. I've only been to a handful (4) so far but as of the time of writing this, there arent too many open yet. The staff is always friendly and eager to help with any questions. They are extremely knowledgeable about all of their products and will steer you in the right direction to find what works best for you. One big thing that I have noticed about the staff here is that they will take however much time you need to make sure that you make an informed purchase. I never feel rushed when I visit even when it is busy. Whether you are a new patient or a veteran cannabis connoisseur, this is the place to go. The prices are also the lowest and the selection also has the largest variety that I have seen yet. Oh!! and of you are a veteran... they have the largest discount of the ones that I have visited. this will continue to be my primary MMJ source.BONUS! Found out today they are now open on Sunday! Keep up the good work!!
It is the only dispensary I have been to. Not only did I receive tons of information, the prices were actually lower than I expected, I had a great time at the dispensary despite being nervous about the first time. The cashier spent plenty of time talking with me and making sure I understood what I was buying, and how to use it. Very happy.
On 7/31, I bought my bud and walked into lobby. I was wondering why the budman wasn't helpful. The dark haired bearded staff member with the keys was talking about someone and looked right at me. As I passed his next words were and This One ref. to me. This one had to walk outside a few times to speak to my Dr's office for not putting down the intended condition (HIPPA Laws) on my med form. This Dr. also caused me to make a turn trip. I made Terrasana Man pull out his keys, his biggest inconvenience all day. I just saw my neurosurgeon 7 days earlier who called me a miracle b/c my neck and body were freezing and I was basically bedridden a month ago. I just started moving and walking again. But bearded Terrasana man saw me as an inconvenient to insult a clearly disabled man. I see Terrasana had decided to open their front door. It still doesn't change how they treat the disabled.
I really enjoy shopping at this dispensarie. Very nice atmosphere.
very convenient right off the freeway