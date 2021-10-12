I just tried the Black lemon cake preroll. It was 6/10. It is most definitely trim/shake and not full flower. The preroll was not a very smooth smoke and not rolled tight but did burn evenly. It gives a nice mellow body high.
I absolutely love this place
The deals are better than any I’ve seen in southern Oklahoma on there bud
The staff is always helpful and quick to let you know the bang for your buck.
Will continue to be a customer here
Easily among the favorite few stops and glad it’s a short shoot to get there.
I love the flower they have, not to mention most of it is grown by Texoma Tumbleweed. I actually learned of this place while buying flower from a store closer to me. when I saw the name and Googled it, it led me to my new fave! definitely worth my drive from Silo!
I love it there. they have their results ready for you to see they are amazingly nice. especially Kara. she is like budtender of the year I swear. check them out great deals great rewards and they honor their product.
I live in Ardmore but this is my go-to dispensary! I literally don’t shop anywhere else!!! The bud tenders and prices are amazing! Not to mention their gram of the day special is always fire! Just wish they’d put that lemon tree on it more often! lol
all around great place, love that you can also get all your grow equpment as well right there!!!! but seems like they tryed to lure me in with those cheaper flower prices at the very beginning.... now its qll higher and the selection hasnt changed in a while... but still one of my faves
