Helpful staff and great service. They Carry a great assortment of top shelf product. One of my go to dispensaries in town.
nick hexum himself told me to get my shmoke here
Best shop in town. Ordering on leafly makes it way easy.
Always a friendly greeting and great help. Wonderful selection of live resin, and probably some the best prices in town! They offer discounts for locals, and be sure to check out the info/cbd shop downstairs next door! My favorite shop in town by far!
We appreciate the positive review Greenkbro! Stoked to hear we are your favorite dispensary in Durango. Happy New Year and we look forward to seeing you in the store again soon.
I visited Durango from Amsterdam to get my ski on and discovered The Colorado Grow Company on Main Street. I was very impressed by the team, the selection of products and great pricing. The place has a true American Western type of feel to it. Loved it!! Highly recommend it :-)
Hello Dutchychi, we appreciate your positive review and thank you for visiting the dispensary! We hope you had a great trip to Durango and we hope you come back to visit us in the future!
Chill place good people
Hello! We appreciate your positive review! Thank you for visiting the dispensary and we hope to see you again soon.
I enjoy this place! I love how they have many options while also keeping it simple for people who just want to smoke flower or hash. I enjoy their friendliness, hours of operation, and their list of products being everywhere. Makes me feel like I am not being rushed. Been going here since I turned 21
We appreciate your review and more importantly are grateful for your trust in us providing you with the best cannabis product and experience!
This place is awesome!!! Rachel their GM helped me and she made my first experience at CoGrowCo a memorable one. Amazing selection of high-quality flower. Prices were good. I'm coming back tomorrow!
Thank you for leaving Rachel a great review. Glad you had great experience in the shop. looking forward to seeing you again. Thank you from all of us staff members from Colorado Grow Company.
It’s not bad, they allow pets, and have a great selection.
appreciate the review you left us. Thank you from the Colorado Grow Company Staff!
Best buds and quality service will recommend this dispensary for tasty buds
Thank you for your review.