jerodsapp on March 12, 2019

I have no beef with The Agrestic, but with Renegade Roots...their clone supplier. I bought 4 plants that were supposed to be Treasure Island. Looking for high CDB plants. Spent all my $ and time growing them, had the end flowers tested and they were 18:0.5 THC:CDB. I really liked The Agrestic but they just brushed me off when I told them the results. No in store credit, no refund...I am sad to say I will never go there again. Do not trust their clones, it’s like they don’t care if they sold you the opposite of what they claimed as a strain. I think the real breakdown here is Renegade Roots. Just slap a name on a healthy clone and suckers won’t ever know. As a recreational grower, I now have to spend $ to get plants sexed and genotyped? No way....I am sorry but High Quality is the only store in Corvallis that’s not bait and switching or selling BS clones. Caveat emptor! If you would have only dealt with this like a professional business, I wouldn’t have felt compelled to warn future clone buyers....stay away...buy seeds...find anywhere else. Or you too may waste a year of growing something no where near to what it really is. Jerod Sapp