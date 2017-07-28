Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I want to UPDATE the recent review of The Apothecarium.
5 stars for customer service per the new general manager David. He personally gave me a call regarding the below issue and offered a solution that works for all, and will work on improving customer service in the stores. Thank you!
Fhottenstein
on September 17, 2018
Being in Marin this is a good, close location. Not the most extensive menu but very nice layout, and helpful staff.
BigJaz55
on January 26, 2018
Very inviting and homey feeling. Super nice and knowledgeable people. Very clean and well laid out. Definitely plan on visiting again.
JackRabbit13
on August 12, 2017
The front door is open and inviting and so are the people. But something is missing... The Flowers! When you walk in your not bombarded with every product. Which is very sleek but, Kinda plain... not my favorite but they do carry nice strains for a solid plug on some quality meds.