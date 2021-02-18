Store menu temporarily unavailable on Leafly
The Apothecarium - Allentown
KCR is now The Apothecarium Dispensary! The Apothecarium Dispensary is a full-service, award-winning medical marijuana dispensary focused on patient experience. Our dispensaries are known for emphasizing education and customer service for seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and patients with serious medical conditions.
3340 Hamilton Blvd , Allentown, PA
License D-2035-17
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
t........d
February 18, 2021
Great staff products
C........7
November 11, 2020
Even with a line quick in and out. Online ordering in advance is really convenient.