DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

The Apothecarium - Burtonsville

Burtonsville, MD
30.5 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

The Apothecarium - Burtonsville

Just a quick turn off Sandy Springs Road in the hub of Burtonsville, The Apothecarium serves Central Maryland and is less than an hour from Baltimore and Washington, DC. Known for emphasizing education and service for everyone from frequent patients to first-time visitors, our Wellness Associates are eager to help you navigate through our selection of top brands like Kind Tree, Legend, Cookies, Wana & more to find what product is best for your needs. We have dedicated patient-only service lines during operating hours. Join The Bud Club and accrue loyalty points on every purchase and get alerts about the latest deals and new product drops. Maryland Medical Patients and Adults 21 years of age and older are welcome. The Apothecarium is service and companion-dog friendly.

Leafly member since 2018

Followers: 1341
4009 Sandy Spring Road, Burtonsville, MD
Call 2403903942
License DA-23-00073
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

399 Reviews of The Apothecarium - Burtonsville

4.8
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.