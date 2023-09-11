The Apothecarium - Burtonsville

Just a quick turn off Sandy Springs Road in the hub of Burtonsville, The Apothecarium serves Central Maryland and is less than an hour from Baltimore and Washington, DC. Known for emphasizing education and service for everyone from frequent patients to first-time visitors, our Wellness Associates are eager to help you navigate through our selection of top brands like Kind Tree, Legend, Cookies, Wana & more to find what product is best for your needs. We have dedicated patient-only service lines during operating hours. Join The Bud Club and accrue loyalty points on every purchase and get alerts about the latest deals and new product drops. Maryland Medical Patients and Adults 21 years of age and older are welcome. The Apothecarium is service and companion-dog friendly.