399 Reviews of The Apothecarium - Burtonsville
4.7(399)
M........r
March 6, 2018
Been a patient for 10+ years in various states out west and have visited many dispensaries. Herbaculture is the 4th dispensary I’ve been to in MD and I have to say it’s the best one I’ve seen. The waiting room isn’t as big as some of the others but I didn’t spend much time there. After completing first time patient registration, which took 2 minutes, I went in the back to make my selections. The staff was very knowledgeable and friendly. Highly recommend the Liberty Blue Dream cartridge and the PGSC. Oh, and so far prices are better than competitors. Also, the only place out of the 4 I’ve visited so far to offer 5% off to new patients. Others may have that deal but they didn’t offer it to me.
O........a
December 9, 2018
Herbiculture always has the product selection that I'm looking for, and never disappoints. The service is uplifting and their staff is very informative, especially Tracy. All her recommendations help what I need. Overall this is my favorite dispensary. Definitely my go-to.
A........y
February 5, 2019
This place is so convenient, the staff is super friendly and knowledgeable. It’s my go to place.
D........D
March 1, 2018
Invitiation only soft opening was not without first day hiccups. That aside, Herbicilture is very nice. More like an upscale day spa than a MM J dispensary. Friendly, gracious staff were very responsive to all questions and concerns. They will also register you for your Maryland MM J card. Herbicilture had more varieties and strains on hand than many stores in the recreational markets out west. Several exotic hybrids, as well as India and Sativa. Also, a great selection of glass and accessories. Generous senior and veteran discounts. Whether you are a new or seasoned MMJ user, Herbiculture has it all for you right in Burtonsville, Md!
_........y
February 9, 2019
Verified Shopper
Absolutely LOVE coming to Herbiculture! They’re conveniently close and the staff there are ALWAYS in cheerful helpful moods. Keep up the good work guys ! 💕
D........e
March 16, 2019
My favorite dispensary hands down. I love the atmosphere, the customer service, & the knowledge of everyone helping you. I go for medicinal purposes and they truly take their time with each customer. They take their time & explain in detail the product before I buy. They are very patient. They remember you & it really makes me feel loved walking in the door lol. They have endless deals & it seems they are only getting better. I absolutely love this location. & can’t be more excited of how they’ve expansion
m........o
September 21, 2018
great products, low prices, in a convenient location. 5/5
T........n
July 10, 2020
I love it this spot is all that they always have what I want and the wait is not long at all Matt was really great with customer service thank you Matt🌸 Letrina
s........0
June 16, 2020
Best Dispensary around!!!!
K........8
January 25, 2019
I am a frequent customer since June 2018 and I have to say the staff is pleasant, knowledgeable, and very helpful! I love knowing some of the staff my name because it makes it a personal experience. If your looking for a dispensary in the Burtonsville/Laurel/Silver Spring area I definitely recommend Herbiculture!!!!
S........e
June 3, 2020
Verified Shopper
I wish there was a way I could call when I get there so I do t have to go inside at all. I do find the staff very helpful and kind but going inside, regardless of wearing masks and social distancing, is very risky for some patients.
P........n
May 14, 2019
Prices are too high for the cartridges
T........r
February 3, 2019
Staff was very friendly and knowledgeable. They gave me pamphlets my first time in there to explain the percentages listed on the cartridges! They were very patient and answered all questions I had! So glad I had an amazing first experience.
k........r
June 15, 2020
Verified Shopper
I come here about once a week to pick up medication for my husband. Everyone that works here is so helpful, knowledgeable and friendly. Julia always recommends the best products for my husband. The pricing and deals are also great! This is definitely the best dispensary I have visited in MD.
C........1
July 30, 2020
Really disappointed with my visit. Staff used lots of foul language. Seemed unprofessional to me. I did appreciate the suggestions and strain choices.
b........4
December 16, 2018
Excellent customer service, knowledgeable of strains...Great experience , I would highly recommend. Top shelf products....
f........1
May 11, 2020
Verified Shopper
I remember Mike from my day 1 visit at Herbiculture. He is kind, understanding and knowledgeable. Even if is not helping me at a given day, he will always say hi to me! ps, their prices are also very competitive and the experience is very easy and comfortable
j........e
March 26, 2018
Fabulous selection of herb and concentrates. The bud was fresh, not over dry like another dispensary I've been to. Staff exceptionally knowledgeable and friendly while making recommendations for what ails you. Cindarella99 and White Sour were excellent quality.
p........l
December 10, 2018
I had to write a follow up review. Herbiculture is my closest dispensary & I can’t possibly say enough positive things about both the place & the employees! You walk in, sign in & someone comes to bring you back, it’s never a long wait either. I tend to come in after 5:30-6 pm, close to closing time, but they never rush you or make you feel hurried (even though I always ask a million questions), they honestly take care of you. They have some of the best deals around as well. Even if it’s a bit of a drive, it’s worth it. For a smaller dispensary, they carry ALOT! There are some other things that they don’t have but will order for you. I could go to other dispensaries that are just a little bit further away, but Herbiculture is always my first choice. A big thank you to everyone who works there! Highly recommended. Score (0-10): 10
D........l
March 27, 2019
Although I'm a Dr. I required a lot of guidance in making care-related decisions when visiting a dispensary for my first time. When I was in school (Johns Hopkins) there was not much focus on "alternative" medicine. Thank God times are changing. My first experience at a dispensary required a ton of questions. Tracy couldn't have been a better resource. I immediately noticed despite being young enough to be my daughter she was amazingly knowledgeable. Thanks Tracy!
H........2
June 11, 2019
Nice peoole
T........3
June 22, 2020
Verified Shopper
Today I was serviced by Rachel outstanding customer service use the express purchase in and out and she’s was very knowledgeable and explained the reward system to to me thank you so much Rachel
a........2
June 1, 2020
Amazing place! very friendly staff! Mike is a very helpful and kind employee.
C........y
October 5, 2020
Failing service during COVID. Even after ordering online, wait time for pickup once I arrived at the store was 20 minutes. They advertise “curbside,” but you’re required to come inside — excuse was State law, but every other dispensary I’ve been to in Maryland will check ID at your vehicle. Cramped back room that has plexiglass, but multiple patients allowed In together prevents social distancing.