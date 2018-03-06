I had to write a follow up review. Herbiculture is my closest dispensary & I can’t possibly say enough positive things about both the place & the employees! You walk in, sign in & someone comes to bring you back, it’s never a long wait either. I tend to come in after 5:30-6 pm, close to closing time, but they never rush you or make you feel hurried (even though I always ask a million questions), they honestly take care of you. They have some of the best deals around as well. Even if it’s a bit of a drive, it’s worth it. For a smaller dispensary, they carry ALOT! There are some other things that they don’t have but will order for you. I could go to other dispensaries that are just a little bit further away, but Herbiculture is always my first choice. A big thank you to everyone who works there! Highly recommended. Score (0-10): 10