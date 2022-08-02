First impression is everything:
Location is nice, The store looks beautiful.
Came in because I’ve been getting a lot of pain on my right knee from an accident.
But why would you leave a new Employee by himself that doesn’t know how to use Apothecarium POS system properly for patients? I was at the Apthecarium in Lodi waiting a lot lot longer then normal. The employee had to get assistance more then 4 times. There were about 5 Recreational customers done and out the door wile I was still there waiting to complete my purchases. When leaving the store another employee was so rude he pushed his way through the door pushing me out of the way. I had to say something to him to get his attention, Very unprofessional didn’t know how to hold the door for customers.
I do hope the CRC reads this review. You don’t treat patients like this.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.