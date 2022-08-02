First impression is everything: Location is nice, The store looks beautiful. Came in because I’ve been getting a lot of pain on my right knee from an accident. But why would you leave a new Employee by himself that doesn’t know how to use Apothecarium POS system properly for patients? I was at the Apthecarium in Lodi waiting a lot lot longer then normal. The employee had to get assistance more then 4 times. There were about 5 Recreational customers done and out the door wile I was still there waiting to complete my purchases. When leaving the store another employee was so rude he pushed his way through the door pushing me out of the way. I had to say something to him to get his attention, Very unprofessional didn’t know how to hold the door for customers. I do hope the CRC reads this review. You don’t treat patients like this.