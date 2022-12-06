Stores with menus nearby
About this dispensary
The Apothecarium - Plymouth Meeting
***Menu is for informational purposes only. Please visit our website to view our current inventory.*** The Apothecarium Dispensary is a full-service, award-winning medical marijuana dispensary focused on patient experience. Our dispensaries are known for emphasizing education and customer service for seniors, first-time dispensary visitors, and patients with serious medical conditions. Our wellness associates and pharmacists are trained to help you find products that fit your needs and to give you the information you need to use them safely and enjoyably. We carry a wide variety of medical cannabis products, including flower, vaporizable and activated oils, concentrates, capsules, tinctures, topicals and ancillary products. - Please note that our Plymouth Meeting in-store and drive-thru hours are different. Monday through Wednesday Store: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Drive Thru only 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday Store: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Drive Thru only: 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Sunday Store: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.