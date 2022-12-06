Went in today with my spouse who has anxiety and ptsd stemming from extreme physical and mental abuse. Wasn't allowed to go in together - it's fine. I went in first and was having a nice conversation with the woman at the desk. My spouse finally got buzzed in while we were discussing terpenes and I began telling my spouse about how I was learning. A male behind the desk began trying to talk over us to ask my spouse if they were purchasing anything to which my spouse replied "I don't know" out of frustration because we were mid sentence. The guy seemed annoyed and said "you don't know?" Like he didn't understand. My spouse was flustered (they get a lot of social anxiety) and repeated that they weren't sure while still looking to me. I could tell they felt uncomfortable and asked if they'd rather go outside and they agreed and left. The guy at the counter (apparently a supervisor) said "I was just asking them a question" to me and made a face like it was a silly situation. I replied "yeah, they have anxiety and they were overwhelmed" and he repeated "well I was just asking a question" and continued to make faces as if he wanted to confirm with everyone in the room how silly my spouse was being. I left and mentioned that the guy was mean (best thing I could come up with on the spot. I was furious) and called later to speak with Cindy. I did tell her I'd never return and I mean it. I explained to her what happened and her response was how the associate didn't know we were married (still unacceptable even if we weren't to imply another customers anxiety - a huge medical reason for getting marijuana in the first place - was silly) and how she couldn't speculate on the faces he made. She said she hoped I'd have a better experience elsewhere and that he didn't mean offense. The end. So yeah. I'll never go back. Spouse will never go back (obviously the staff thinks anxiety and feeling overwhelmed by multiple people talking to them at once is stupid anyways) and if you're not married to someone it's okay to talk about other customers to customers. You don't know their abuse or ptsd/anxiety history so learn a little compassion and don't be a complete dick just because someone is having a higher anxiety day and you don't like that they don't know how your "flow" works in store. I will absolutely have a better experience somewhere else, Cindy. Thanks for sticking up for your team member above trying to make sure that they're more sympathetic and gentle to customers who are there for medical reasons that you may not also experience or sympathize with.