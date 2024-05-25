The Artist Tree - El Sobrante
The Artist Tree - El Sobrante
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

The Artist Tree - El Sobrante

El Sobrante, CA
2399.5 miles away
Loading...
989 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Seeds

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

The Artist Tree - El Sobrante

Welcome to The Artist Tree, El Sobrante's first licensed, recreational cannabis dispensary. Shop our wide selection of 600+ cannabis products from top brands including Jeeter, 710Labs, CBX, Traditional, Alien Labs, STIIZY and more. New customers get 15% off your fist order! Just mention this offer in store. At The Artist Tree we're more than just a cannabis store. Our innovative shopping space is also a gallery featuring rotating displays from local artists. Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned OG, we're here to help you find the best products to elevate in style. We're open daily from 8 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. Stop in and explore our extensive selection of flower, concentrates, edibles CBD products and more or visit us online to place an order for in-store pick up.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
4100 San Pablo Dam Road, El Sobrante, CA
Send a message
Call (510) 224-5001
Visit website
License C10-0001377-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 8:50pm
monday
8am - 8:50pm
tuesday
8am - 8:50pm
wednesday
8am - 8:50pm
thursday
8am - 8:50pm
friday
8am - 8:50pm
saturday
8am - 8:50pm

Photos of The Artist Tree - El Sobrante

Show all photos

0 Reviews of The Artist Tree - El Sobrante