The Artist Tree - Laguna Woods
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

The Artist Tree - Laguna Woods

Laguna Woods, CA
2252.1 miles away
1433 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

The Artist Tree - Laguna Woods

Experience South OC's first dispensary now open in Laguna Woods! Join us this Sat., June 15 for our official Grand Opening Celebration with special offers including: - Penny Gift Bag ($50 value) with min. $50 purchase 1st 100 customers - Buy 1, Get 1 for a Penny all STIIIZY Pods - 50% Off MAVEN - 50% Off turn - FREE The Artist Tree tote bag with min. $25 purchase Grand opening specials valid 6/15 only! Restrictions may appl. ﻿We offer Daily Deals up to 50% off top brands! Shop our extensive range of premium products from the best cannabis brands in California including Jeeter, WYLD, 710 Labs, MAVEN, COTC, CBX, STIIZY and more. Not only do we partner with top brands, our unique, open floor plan features custom free-standing displays showcasing the work of local artists. Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned connoisseur, our friendly and knowledgeable staff is here to help you find the best products to elevate in style. We’re excited to bring The Artist Tree experience to our new friends in the OC!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
24902 Moulton Pkwy, Laguna Woods, CA 92637, Laguna Woods, CA
Call (949) 427-6100
Visit website
License C10-0001453-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 8:50pm
monday
7am - 8:50pm
tuesday
7am - 8:50pm
wednesday
7am - 8:50pm
thursday
7am - 8:50pm
friday
7am - 8:50pm
saturday
7am - 8:50pm

Photos of The Artist Tree - Laguna Woods

