The Artist Tree delivers immersive experiences and one-of-a-kind destinations for cannabis learning, shopping, art and, dare we say – getting high. Cannabis has been used as a source of creative inspiration by artists for thousands of years. And we all know that cannabis makes concerts, museums and pretty much everything, more fun. The Artist Tree locations highlight the natural synergy between the arts and cannabis. We want to enhance your perception of the arts, while you’re spending time in one of our Artist Tree locations or in nearby galleries, performance venues and beyond. Our retail stores and lounges showcase revolving exhibits from local artists and a variety of arts programming. The Artist Tree was founded by Lauren Fontein, Avi Kahan, Mitchell Kahan and Aviv Halimi. With more than 13 years of experience in the California cannabis industry, The Artist Tree team is passionate about changing how people experience cannabis. Our mission is to provide safe access to legal cannabis, raise awareness of the health benefits of cannabis, showcase artists from the community and break stereotypes surrounding cannabis sales and consumption.