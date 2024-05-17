The Artist Tree - Beverly Hills Dispensary

Enhancing the art experience We are The Artist Tree. Our goal is to deliver immersive experiences and one-of-a-kind destinations for cannabis learning, shopping, art and dare we say – getting high. Let’s be blunt… Cannabis makes concerts, museums and pretty much everything, more fun. We want to enhance your perception of the arts, while you’re spending time in one of our Artist Tree locations and in nearby galleries, performance venues and beyond. By partnering with local artists, our retail stores and lounges will showcase revolving exhibits. We also offer same day discounts to all customers who show proof of attending a local performance, art gallery or museum. Roll with us. Curious. Creative. Communal. The Artist Tree was founded by Lauren Fontein, Avi Kahan, Mitchell Kahan and Aviv Halimi. With more than 13 years of experience in the California cannabis industry, The Artist Tree team is passionate about changing how people experience cannabis. Our mission is to provide safe access to legal cannabis, raise awareness of the health benefits of cannabis, showcase artists from the community and break stereotypes surrounding cannabis sales and consumption. We hope you enjoy getting high with us. Sustainable practices Being green is our thing. No really. We strive to recycle or compost all our waste. One of the ways we’re reducing landfill waste is by working with Encore Recycling. With our new program, we’re helping transform the plastic used in growing cannabis into packaging for cannabis goods.