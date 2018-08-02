Follow
The Bake Shop - Yakima, Union Gap
509-902-1901
**SPLANGO**
Our virtual punch card. Sign-up using your phone number or email and receive information on our VIP deals. Also, after every 5th visit, you will receive a code for 10% off your entire next purchase!
*THE EXTRAS*
MEDICAL DISCOUNTS (20% OFF W/ CARD & 10% OFF W/O CARD) SENIOR AND/OR VETERAN DISCOUNTS (10% OFF)
Munchie Monday
10% OFF ALL EDIBLES!
This includes our entire selection of delicious solid and liquid edibles.
Twisted Tuesday
10% OFF ALL INFUSED PRE-ROLLS AND PRE-ROLL PACKS!
This includes our entire selection of pre-rolls that are infused with concentrate (I.E. Fire Crackers, Mister Twisters, Terp Stix, Top Shelf Clear Blunts, etc.). This also includes are large selection of pre-roll packs (2pk, 3pk, and 10pk).
Wax Wednesday
10% OFF ALL CONCENTRATES!
This includes are wide variety of waxes, shatters, live resin, terp sauces, and rosin. This also includes are wide variety of Co2, BHO, PHO, RSO, and Clear cartridges. If you missed Twisted Tuesday, don't worry. Infused pre-rolls are also included in this great deal.
Thirsty Thursday
10% OFF ALL LIQUID EDIBLES!
This includes our drink selection and our high quality tinctures.
Fat Sack Friday
10% OFF ALL PACKAGES 14 GRAMS OR MORE!
This includes are HUGE selection of half and full ounces.
Superior Saturdays!
10% OFF all 8ths and Concentrates $40 and up!
Don't no what Splango is? It is a virtual punch card that clues you into VIP deals and gets you 10% OFF every time you visit us 5 times. If you haven't already Saturday is the day to join!
Soothing Sunday
10% OFF ALL TOPICALS AND CBD PRODUCTS!
CBD products include edibles (solid and liquid), flower, concentrates, and pre-rolls.
