SeattleSuperSonicBoom on October 7, 2019

I use their website to make an online purchase for two concentrates that were mislabeled apparently my order was never filled and the phone was not turned on so I was unable to contact the store. I waited almost an hour before I contacted the Prosser store to try and get a hold of them and they said they would contact them but when I got to the store the order was not filled and the phone was turned off. So apparently your management couldn't be contacted to access the online ordering which is very unprofessional and also there was no compensation or anything for the bad experience. If you're online ordering system isn't up to date and properly inventory then maybe you should get someone who is better at doing their job because it clearly had pictures of concentrates not infused joints which is what I was offered once I got to the shop. Then your budtender offered me hybrids when I specifically said I was looking for Indica concentrates I don't know who trained your employees but they are very lacking when it comes to customer service. I've been in the sales business for over eight years and the Cannabis industry for 4 and I've never been treated this this horribly. who ever responded to the email was very unprofessional and didnt even formulate a response to all the things I just mentioned.