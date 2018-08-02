Akeane
Great customer service and selection. They went above and beyond to help with a confusing issue with another store in town. Would definitely go back. Thank you Ryan and others for your help.
4.8
10 reviews
Martin is a G. Hooked me up with the dankest oil. Only shop I go to, friendly and dope. Only the best!
Nothing. The only place I shop from.
love their menu.
What I like most about this location is they have amazing prices. Wide variety to select from. And great quality product. The only complaint I have is they are so awesome and great they cant keep product on the shelf lol.
I use their website to make an online purchase for two concentrates that were mislabeled apparently my order was never filled and the phone was not turned on so I was unable to contact the store. I waited almost an hour before I contacted the Prosser store to try and get a hold of them and they said they would contact them but when I got to the store the order was not filled and the phone was turned off. So apparently your management couldn't be contacted to access the online ordering which is very unprofessional and also there was no compensation or anything for the bad experience. If you're online ordering system isn't up to date and properly inventory then maybe you should get someone who is better at doing their job because it clearly had pictures of concentrates not infused joints which is what I was offered once I got to the shop. Then your budtender offered me hybrids when I specifically said I was looking for Indica concentrates I don't know who trained your employees but they are very lacking when it comes to customer service. I've been in the sales business for over eight years and the Cannabis industry for 4 and I've never been treated this this horribly. who ever responded to the email was very unprofessional and didnt even formulate a response to all the things I just mentioned.
such a chill place
Very awesome shop
Have the best se Best place and serivesand always ckme bsck
Hey man that place was far out im gonna sober up up better damn lady gavebme sativa nd i wanted cbd smh