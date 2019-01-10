The Bakerie LBC is a fully licensed cannabis dispensary located in the heart of Long Beach, CA featuring products from The Bakerie, Doobieville, Cookies and more. The Bakerie LBC provides members of the cannabis community with affordable exotic cannabis products in a state-of-the-art building. We are a fully licensed medical and recreational dispensary and are proud to serve Long Beach, and beyond, as one of Los Angeles County's highest-rated cannabis dispensaries. We have the largest selection of safe, lab-tested cannabis products ranging from flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, accessories, vape pens, and edibles from all your favorite brands. As consumers, and operators, we know the frustrations that come with the taxation of legal cannabis so we work hard to keep prices reasonable by offering a variety of programs through which members enjoy daily deals, monthly Member Appreciation Days offering 10% off the entire store every first Tuesday of the month, also various deals through promotions and partnerships with our brands. Medical Recommendation Members always enjoy 10% off their entire purchase. Specialty Discounts: New Customers - 10% Off First Visit! Medical - 10% off Veteran - 15% Senior (60+) - 10% The Bakerie is a premium California based cannabis brand specializing in the creation of exotic cannabis strains with a focus on taste and effect. Hailing from Los Angeles “The Bakerie” cultivates small batch cannabis flower using LED lighting and years of experience in cultivation and breeding. Launched in December 2020, The Bakerie hit the scene with the Lacville 79 strain created for Devin The Dude and distributed through Cookies & Lemonnade in California. The Bakerie has been coined “The People’s Brand” do to our ability to keep our prices lower than the competition with superior flower. Being vertical has its advantages. Come bake with us!