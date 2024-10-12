DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

The Bloomery - New Buffalo

New Buffalo, MI
521.0 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

The Bloomery - New Buffalo

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 6
11429 O'Brien Ct, New Buffalo, MI
Call (269) 546-0546
License AU-R-001193
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

7 Reviews of The Bloomery - New Buffalo

4.4
Quality
4.4
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
write a review
October 12, 2024
Currently still waiting on pick up order. It’s been over an hour. Got attitude and no customer service
September 16, 2024
The service from Guido was excellent at Bloomery. Top notch service. I can’t wait to get home and try them.
September 16, 2024
love the prices on pre-rolls, nothing bad to say about this place
1 person found this helpful
August 29, 2024
great bud tenders and good deals
see all reviews