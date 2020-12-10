GREAT the first trip my fiance and I took. An hour and a half drive after setting my appointment and choosing very carefully what strains I'd try for the first time. We recieved the VIP treatment because I had an appointment! Too bad the rest was terrible! I found 2 grey hairs in 1 of my jars and brought it up to Molly when I was receiving a consultation. (I have bad reactions to certain strains and they have some bred for them only) and she was sweet enough to tell me she'd have the manager Maggie look into it. While I was talking to Molly we discovered that one of the strains I had in my order had given Molly a bad reaction with her anxiety, which I also have, and she told me when I picked up my order the next day(Aug 8) there would be a note not to include it. So we take the almost 2hr drive and get in the online appointment section. An employee named Chris Watkins was arrogant, condescending and argumentative when we informed him the strain was to be removed from the order per Molly. A Gentleman named AJ brought my order out. He was very respectful and directed us how we could purchase a replacement for the strain we had removed. We went through the pick up line with no problems. Unfortunately on our drive home I found additional white hairs stuck to the outside of the label of a completely DIFFERENT strain. I emailed Molly with pictures and explained our experience at their facility and she said Maggie would look into it and reach out Now almost a MONTH later, and multiple attempts on my behalf to try to get contacted by Maggie without receiving even an Email as a reply I am going to social media platforms, to let the public know how they handle customer care.