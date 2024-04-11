The Botanist - Montville (Med)
The Botanist - Montville (Med)
dispensary
Medical

The Botanist - Montville (Med)

UncasvilleConnecticut
328.8 miles away
Shop by category

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

About this dispensary

The Botanist - Montville (Med)

The Botanist is both a retail and product brand, focused on using the holistic power of cannabis to hep wellness seekers. The Botanist offers a wide selection of cannabis-derived products, features a “science meets nature” retail design, and aims to help guide guests as they discover cannabis and the power of herbal wellness through cannabis expertise and education. We are long time practitioners with decades of combined experience operating, managing, and administering care and non-care based businesses, all of whom are personally invested in the betterment of their peers and the belief in cannabis as an effective medication. Please call to schedule an appointment for your first purchase at The Botanist Montville. For all existing patients, Pre-Orders are preferred, but not required! Come on in and see us.

Leafly member since 2014

Followers: 458
887 Norwich - New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT
License MMDF.0000005
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 6pm

Photos of The Botanist - Montville (Med)

118 Reviews of The Botanist - Montville (Med)

4.8
Quality
4.9
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
