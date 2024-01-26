The Botanist - Vernon
The Botanist - Vernon
dispensary
Medical

The Botanist - Vernon

VernonConnecticut
325.8 miles away
236 products

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Accessories

About this dispensary

The Botanist - Vernon

The Botanist Vernon is a full-service Medical Cannabis Dispensary conveniently located at 234 Talcotville Road in Vernon, CT. If you have any questions please contact us at 860-331-8918 or by email vernon@shopbotanist(dot)com Initial patient/pharmacist consultations are available during our operating hours. Please call to make an appointment once you have received your MMP registration confirmation email. We carry a variety of Medical Cannabis products ranging from dried flowers, Vaporizing CO2 Oils, Tinctures, Transdermal Creams, Capsules, Edibles, and much more. All products are available in various dosage forms to suit all patients needs and tolerances. Any Medical Cannabis product offered at The Botanist Vernon will undergo rigorous testing for cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles, and to ensure that they are free of any pesticides, molds/mildews, and heavy metals. In addition to Cannabis medicines, The Botanist Vernon will also carry a variety of portable vaporizers, desktop vaporizers, and other tools to make consuming more effective, safer, and easier. We look forward to meeting and assisting you!

Leafly member since 2014

Followers: 760
234 Talcottville Road, Vernon, CT
License MMDF.0000004
Cash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

128 Reviews of The Botanist - Vernon

4.7
Quality
4.9
Service
4.8
Atmosphere