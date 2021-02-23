Definitely closer to home... small parking lot, unfortunately, but when I went there, there were hardly any waiting! So much better than Curaleaf in Bellmawr; super friendly staffs and better products!
Very nice facility! The staff were extremely helpful, friendly and there was no wait time. Hopefully Sams Club will allow patients to park in their parking lot behind the dispensary. Although, Columbia care in Vineland has a smaller parking lot and I haven't had any issues parking. Finally a dispensary close to home! 5 stars all day long!