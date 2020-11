FIRST LICENSED MEDICAL DISPENSARY IN LEMON GROVE NOW OPEN **FIRST TIME PATIENT** RECEIVE 15% OFF ENTIRE ORDER **MEDICAL USE ONLY** IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A MEDICAL RECOMMENDATION, WE OFFER FREE MEDICALS ON SITE. PLEASE PRESENT VALID ID. EXPIRED ID NOT ACCEPTED NO EXCEPTION. HAPPY HOUR 8AM TO 11AM 10% OFF ENTIRE ORDER. CASH ONLY PLEASE. WE HAVE AN ATM IF NEEDED INSIDE. DAILY DEALS: MONDAY: BUY ANY 2 EDIBLES, GET 10% OFF TUESDAY: BUY ANY 2 EIGHTS(3.5g) OF FLOWER, GET 10% OFF WEDNESDAY: BUY ANY 2 VAPE CART/PODS GET 10% OFF THURSDAY: 20% OFF ALL CBD PODUCTS FRIDAY: BUY ANY 2 EIGHTS (3.5g) OF FLOWER, GET 10% OFF SATURDAY: BUY ANY 2 SHATTER/CRUMBLE/SAUCE, GET 10% OFF SUNDAY: PICK ANY DAILY DEAL! *DISCOUNTS*: VETERANS, SENIORS (65 & UP), DISABLED 10% OFF (WITH VALID IDENTIFICATION) PATIENT REFERRAL 10% OFF *NO DOUBLE DISCOUNTS* *IMPORTANT: IN ORDER TO KEEP YOU AND OUR STAFF HEALTHY DURING COVID-19 WE REQUIRE ALL PATIENTS TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND ALL PATIENTS MUST ENTER OUR STOREFRONT WEARING A FACEMASK.* THANK YOU FOR UNDERSTANDING! State License C10-0000669-LIC