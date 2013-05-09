Jaconic on March 31, 2018

This is our favorite dispensary when we visit Colorado, and we tell everyone to go there! Definitely worth the trip to Lyons to talk to the guys and get educated without feeling judged for not knowing things. I cannot wait to make the trip from Iowa once again! We honeymooned in Colorado and fell in love with everything from the mountains to the Bud Depot! We went back a second time and that time it was a planned stop on our journey! It’s a must-go place!