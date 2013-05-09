PlanetBoulder
You cannot beat this place. Awesome budtenders, great selection and great deals. For me, it all begins and ends at the Bud Depot.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
You cannot beat this place. Awesome budtenders, great selection and great deals. For me, it all begins and ends at the Bud Depot.
Reese was incredibly nice and helpful. We will be in again to see her!
Amazing
Easily my favorite place. The staff is friendly and knowledgeable not to mention relaxed. The over all atmosphere of the bud depot is relaxed. You can think and speak with the employees with out the blastocyst of music. I’ve shopped for months and will continue too
This is our favorite dispensary when we visit Colorado, and we tell everyone to go there! Definitely worth the trip to Lyons to talk to the guys and get educated without feeling judged for not knowing things. I cannot wait to make the trip from Iowa once again! We honeymooned in Colorado and fell in love with everything from the mountains to the Bud Depot! We went back a second time and that time it was a planned stop on our journey! It’s a must-go place!
First time at a dispensary and this place was great! Our budtender was super helpful and gave great suggestions. Definitely would go back!
Great display of products and very knowledge staff. Prices are more expensive than other dispensaries
Very professional and friendly staff. Super quality product. Will definately be doing more business in the future.
Great people very friendly. Very good at explaining your high so you can get the right bud plus all organic!
Very friendly and knowledgeable staff! Super helpful as well, will definitely be returning here while I'm in town!