Purchase a Quarter of any 17$ or 15$ strains and receive a Gram of kief.
10% off All vapes on mondays
10% all Flower purchases every friday!!!
Take a chance at our Weed Wheel you can get everything from 15% off, free pre rolls and other offers.
Happy Hour!!! 1pm-4pm M-F Monday, Wednesday, and Friday come in for happy hour and recieve a free preroll with a purchase of 1/8th or more! Tuesday & Thursday come get your mid day suckers! BOGO 1/2 off!!!! That is 2 packs for $30 as well as get 15% off Vapes!!!
This one's for the LADIES! Every Monday Ladies will receive 5% off anything in the store all day long- (discount is not applicable to stack with other offers)
10% off all edible purchases. Come grab ya some goodies to make your sunday a sweet one!