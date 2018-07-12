Angelssin
The people here are awesome amazing costumer service and attention to the details the costumer wants and needs instaed of being pushy or lazy austin and kayla were especially epic each time :>)
4.9
10 reviews
Shop has quality bud w deals all day. Great prices, Austin was legit and showed me the way.
Black Friday sale stoner style #420 #🦃🦃🦃🦃🔥🔥🔥🔥
Austin was knowledgeable with the product and a fair employee.
This shop is very underrated. No weird waiting room, you just walk in. Variety of deals depending on the day of the week. $1 joints, too :)
Its just a few steps away from my work, and I always come here after work and get a couple of those dolla joints and go on my merry way and it doesn’t get any better than that.
nice flower at a competitive price. definitely worth a stop in.
I love this place. Best prices best service!. People are awesome. Get down here, so you get get high up there!! Say hello to Tyler tell her tdub sent ya
A good experience every time we stop in. All of the employees are happy to offer recommendations, let us take our time and answer questions.
The best place and the best quality for your $. Lovin the KGB( Killer GreenBud) here!! I would recommend it by far and ask for the friendliest budtender AUSTIN and you won't go wrong!
