DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

The Cannabis Store

Buffalo, NY
271.5 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

The Cannabis Store

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1936 S Park Ave, Buffalo, NY
Call 716-868-6940
License OCM-RETL-24-000176
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 4pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

0 Reviews of The Cannabis Store

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.