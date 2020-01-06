Follow
Pickup available
The CDC
Pickup available
(503) 272-7890
Thursday Staff Picks!!!!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2019
25% OFF November's Featured Farm of the Month: Pacific Grove Farms.... 20% OFF Dirty Arm Farm Extracts and Airopro Cartridges.... 15% OFF All Drinks.... Holiday Edible and Topical Bundles.... -------- DEALS DEALS DEALS!!!! *Gift Certificates Now Available*
No Stacking; Belly OR Wall Discounts
Ounce Specials & Bundles
Valid 10/21/2019 – 6/1/2020
OUNCE SPECIALS: - Amnesia Lemons (Sativa THC 15.87% -- $73) - Oregon Diesel (Indica/Hybrid - 19.43% THC - $73) - Delhi Friend (Indica THC 14.44% -- $73) OIL BUNDLES: - 5 Bhomchelly's BHO $57 HOLIDAY EDIBLE AND TOPICAL BUNDLES NOW IN STORE! GREAT HOLIDAY BUYS!
While supplies last !!!
Special Discounts
If you are a Veteran, Experienced Stoner (55+) come in for 10% off your purchases...or if it's your Birthday or you work in the cannabis Industry; come in and get 20% off your purchases!
While we cannot combine multiple discounts, we always apply whichever savings results in the lowest prices for you!