Greenmacheen on July 24, 2019

I really wanted to like this place I came in 3 times and bought ounces each time. The 3rd time I had less money and the budtender told me that the shake was so incredibly good that I should spend all my money on just an ounce of that. I'm very trusting and in Oakland shake was always still really good quality. This was not. This was your grandmother's lawn mixed in with your aunts green tea drawer and a tiny pinch of some twigs and other vaguely weedy looking green stuff. This made me ill. I had to lay down and wait for it to pass. And it wasn't just me because a friend came over later and tried and he had to lay down until the nausea and the headache passed. No high at all. Just sick. Bottom line: This store sells shake that is unsmokeable and will make you sick. I called and brought it in to let them know there was a problem, No apologies. No refunds. Dont make the same mistake I did and waste your money here.