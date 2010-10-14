darksole03 on May 23, 2016

first time impression was horrible. Ask ed the guy what kind of deal he could do on a vape tank. sold me a gram tank of something random for 35 bucks. when I opened the bag this canister looked used, was slimy, and the oil inside was crystallized. weed selection was very poor. we are talking no more than 12 kinds. I strongly advise other places.