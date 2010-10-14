faulsyndrom
This delivery service is known to harass it's customers.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
This delivery service is known to harass it's customers.
good location
cheap af edibles !!
first time impression was horrible. Ask ed the guy what kind of deal he could do on a vape tank. sold me a gram tank of something random for 35 bucks. when I opened the bag this canister looked used, was slimy, and the oil inside was crystallized. weed selection was very poor. we are talking no more than 12 kinds. I strongly advise other places.
Great place for kief (15/g). A pinch of it takes any bowl to the next level! A gram of Indica kief (for nighttime), 1.2g of GDP (hybrid) flowers, 3.5g of Sour Diesel (sativa - for daytime) = $40. Not a huge selection of consumables, concentrates or flowers, but what they do carry is good quality and priced lower than other collectives. I know my kief spot now!
This is my main shop I love that their flower is always on point always fresh! It's a one stop shop can't forget the friendly staff 😎
Great atmosphere and service. Also a really large variety of options. Their concentrates were pretty cheap compared to other shops, but the quality didn't look any worse. I've only had their flowers. Their cheaper ones aren't that good, but their top shelf is super dank. It's definitely worth the extra $5~ dollars a gram. I would definitely go back their and am really interested in their concentrates.
Very beautifully shop. Cool, nice workers. Amazing waiting room and great prices!
amazing selection for every budget!!!! they have 5 dollar grams 15 dollar eights, and top shelf that is WORTH every cent
this place was awesome the security guard was soo nice. even the people on the workers were as well. i loved the atmosphere i most definitely will be back and refer people oh yes!!!!