The Coughie Pot
541.406.0112
10% Off All Flower
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2020
It's getting colder, so we're giving you a little more incentive to make the drive to Sumpter with 10% off all your bulk flower purchases (does not apply to pre-rolls). This is in addition to your Veteran's (10%) or Medical Marijuana Patient's (20%) overall discount.
Purchase limit of one ounce (28 grams) per day per person.
The Pre-Roll Six-Pack
Valid 11/12/2019 – 1/1/2020
When you come to the mountains, finding a dry, windless place to roll your own isn't always possible. So not only have we expanded our selection of 1-gram pre-rolls, we now also offer them in six-packs. That's right, you get six 1g pre-rolls for the price of... six of them discounted by one-sixth.
Six-packs are individually marked and coded for state inventory tracking. Each contains six 1-gram pre-rolls of the same strain. Substitutions not allowed. Individually packaged pre-rolls cannot be combined to create a six-pack. Limit four six-packs per day per customer.