debadoo
I drove over 2 hours to get 2 items listed on their website. When I get there, they have neither product. If they do not care enough to keep their website updated, knowing that most people are driving a considerable distance, then I will spend my money elsewhere. The selection is also quite limited. I recommend The Gold Nugget where they care enough to keep their menu up to date and have a lot better selection.
Not being synchronized on Leafly was definitely a mistake and we're sorry you couldn't find what you were looking for. We have new management at the store and we have expanded selection, reduced prices, and have re-integrated our sales system with Leafly, so you'll know for sure that what is listed on the menu is available when you get here. We're truly sorry you had a bad experience, but thankful you told us about it so we could improve for the next customer.