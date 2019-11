RadManVapes on August 10, 2019

The Coughy Shop is conveniently located on the edge of Palm Springs coming from Corona, making it an ideal spot to pick up some high quality cannabis for a good time in the city or at the casinos. They offer a wide variety of products such as flower, vapes, edibles, CBD, and more. Everything is fairly priced, and the staff is top notch as well. The RAD vapes team loves coming in to run special deals and host events with this amazing dispensary. :)