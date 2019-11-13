KEYSBREEZE on December 26, 2019

Congratulations on your grand opening, 12/21/19. FYI, Medical patients, some handicapped, have waited patiently all year for JUST ONE dispensary to open within 50 miles of town, while the rest of the state fills in with multiple locations. SHAME ON YOU FOR OPENING WITH THE MOST EXPENSIVE flower prices in the state. $60 AN 1/8TH !!! FOR FLOWER!! Some not even tier one?? You have set a new bar for PRICE GAUGING. Thanks for showing your TRUE COLORS early here in T.C. I will do my part and make sure and spread the word. When it all comes out in the wash, you wont be the only dispensary in T.C, but your first impression will be remembered. Advice For the future #2, #3, and #4, dispensaries soon to be settling in Traverse city. BE FAIR AND THE PEOPLE WILL EMBRACE YOU.