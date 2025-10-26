I’ve been going here since they first opened as they were the first legal dispensary to open in the area. The Dabber Hashery is unique in that it isn’t just a dispensary, but also a grower with a farm nearby. The service is always great and the staff and very kind and knowledgeable. I’ve never had anything but a great experience. They sell both their own products (whether it be the product they’ve grown, or edibles they’ve made, or bubble hash they produced from the cannabis they grew), as well as some products from other Upstate NY companies, so everything is pretty much local, and the quality is always top notch. I’ve had top shelf and the cheapest stuff they’ve had, and it was all quality. I highly recommend stopping in, and highly suggest checking out their bubble hash. And to speak to the atmosphere, it’s very welcoming and cozy. Another dispensary had opened nearby, but I was immediately put off by how sterile it felt, which added to how uneducated the staff at this other business were. That was a defining thing for me; at the Dabber Hashery, the employees grow/make/use their products so they can speak about it, whereas a lot of other places (such as the other store i mentioned) have staff that basically just read you what Leafly has to say about whatever they’re selling, as if they have no first hand knowledge of their own products.