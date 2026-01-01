Best weed dispensaries in Elmira, New York with authentic reviews
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2. Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 mins13.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
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3. The Dabber Hashery1.0 mi away
I’ve been going here since they first opened as they were the first legal dispensary to open in the area. The Dabber Hashery is unique in that it isn’t just a dispensary, but also a grower with a farm nearby. The service is always great and the staff and very kind and knowledgeable. I’ve never had anything but a great experience. They sell both their own products (whether it be the product they’ve grown, or edibles they’ve made, or bubble hash they produced from the cannabis they grew), as well as some products from other Upstate NY companies, so everything is pretty much local, and the quality is always top notch. I’ve had top shelf and the cheapest stuff they’ve had, and it was all quality. I highly recommend stopping in, and highly suggest checking out their bubble hash. And to speak to the atmosphere, it’s very welcoming and cozy. Another dispensary had opened nearby, but I was immediately put off by how sterile it felt, which added to how uneducated the staff at this other business were. That was a defining thing for me; at the Dabber Hashery, the employees grow/make/use their products so they can speak about it, whereas a lot of other places (such as the other store i mentioned) have staff that basically just read you what Leafly has to say about whatever they’re selling, as if they have no first hand knowledge of their own products.read full review
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6. Altitude Ithaca25.7 mi away
Insanely friendly and casual environment. Doesn’t look like your standard cookie-cutter dispensary either, which I enjoy. Feels like a place that I would want to chill and light up in. Vibes are always high and the selection is always great. Everyone is knowledgeable and ready to get into as much detail as you’d like about products. Always running great discounts/specials and have one of the best Tier systems for discounts that I’ve seen yet. I could go on longer, but you might as well go in and experience it all for yourself. This has become my new go-to dispo.read full review
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16. High Points DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins53.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. Every staff member I've met balances professionalism and friendliness perfectly. I have yet to purchase a product that was anything less than mind-blowing. I also didn't expect the prices to be THAT much lower than during the long, dark age of prohibition. We're leaving in the future!read full review
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25. Greenery Spot43.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I can't say enough good things about this dispensary! The atmosphere is inviting and laid-back, making every visit a great experience. The budtenders are phenomenal—knowledgeable, friendly, and always eager to help you find exactly what you need. Plus, their inventory is vast and the prices are unbeatable. Five stars without a doubt!read full review
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26. Just Breathe - Binghamton45.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
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