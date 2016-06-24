obsessivekitten_
Amazing staff and supply
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.8
10 reviews
Amazing staff and supply
Tim took great care of me, thanks dude!
I have waited all week for the W Vapes specials at this location. The budtender Tyler applied the 500 mg cart pricing to the 1000 mg cart. I was not even aware W Vapes made flavored carts and that's what I ended up with. I seek out the W Vapes brand for taste and quality. The budtender did not tell me it was a flavored cart. I was already replacing W Vape Carts that were leaking. I had picked up two MONSTER MINT BEAST carts. My brother liked it and I did not. I called The Dispensery in Henderson and explained the situation. The employee I spoke with told me to bring it back for exchange since I was with in the 3 day return time and had not opened the cart. I figured they would just exchange the 1000 mg cart for 2 500 mg carts. They would not do that exchange. They wanted to charge me the regular price difference. The budtender apologized and said it was the manager's decision. I now have a 1000 mg W Vape MONSTER MINT BEAST vape cart that I didn't want in the first place. No added flavors wanted for this smoker. I was angry when I heard that and left because the bartender offered no reasonable resolution. The industry is already facing problems with publicity and trust problems concerning carts. I am an advocate for safe and legal marijuana products. Very disappointed in this dispensary. Bad for industry public relations.
Small office, but great people differentiate it. I was critical and impressed. I’m very picky- I ask for harvest dates and measure my purchases and regularly study terpene morphological aspects. Tim F. Was very detailed and especially knowledgeable about flower deals I wanted and the unusual terpene profiles. Furthermore, he was very patient and highly positive at 8:02 a.m. 5 stars EARNED.
I absolutely love this dispensary. They always have the best deals in town by far; always awesome and friendly customer service. Plus now they have an amazing loyalty program were you earn points and can spend them on different items, I got all my dab stuff minus the dab rig for free because of the points how awesome! You can also get prerolls or an 1/8th with the points as well. It's always fast there was like one time were I had to wait about 30 minutes but it was totally packed usually I'm in and out within 10 minutes. I've been to just about all the stores in Henderson at least once; this is my go-to store for sure and nobody else hits all the marks like Thedispensary does! Oh I almost forgot about their great promo going on now were if you buy a $49 1/4oz you get a Peel-a-Deal sticker and if you spell OUNCE or POUND you get one! I heard if you get one of their other deals thats over $50 you get a sticker as well but i'm not positive on that; if anyone has a D message me and lets work something out.
I really enjoy this location. The bud tenders are knowledgeable, quick,friendly and always eager to give me a recommendation on which product is the right one for me. They almost always have some kind of deal or special going on which is always a plus.
I really enjoy this location. The bud tenders are knowledgeable, quick,friendly and always eager to give me a recommendation on which product is the right one for me. They almost always have some kind of deal or special going on which is always a plus.
Best prices and best quality of pre rolls in town! This place is like cheers. I walk in and everybody knows my name and greets me with a smile. Love this place!
This is now my go-to dispensary. Ordered online and was in and out in 5 - 10 mins and it was my first time which usually takes longer. The special line for folks who ordered ahead was fantastic! Also the sales guy was great. I didnt know it but I was $2 away from spin on wheel - bought lighter and got spin - got a free pre-rolled! Got Crescendo and Rainmaker - good stuff at good price.
Best joints in town!!!!!!!!! They have bomb house pre rolls, a pretty nice selection, and they are almost always running a pre roll deal. Love this place!!!