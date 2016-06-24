greenmeanie91 on August 15, 2019

I absolutely love this dispensary. They always have the best deals in town by far; always awesome and friendly customer service. Plus now they have an amazing loyalty program were you earn points and can spend them on different items, I got all my dab stuff minus the dab rig for free because of the points how awesome! You can also get prerolls or an 1/8th with the points as well. It's always fast there was like one time were I had to wait about 30 minutes but it was totally packed usually I'm in and out within 10 minutes. I've been to just about all the stores in Henderson at least once; this is my go-to store for sure and nobody else hits all the marks like Thedispensary does! Oh I almost forgot about their great promo going on now were if you buy a $49 1/4oz you get a Peel-a-Deal sticker and if you spell OUNCE or POUND you get one! I heard if you get one of their other deals thats over $50 you get a sticker as well but i'm not positive on that; if anyone has a D message me and lets work something out.