The Dispensary (Recreational)
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
About this dispensary
The Dispensary (Recreational)
Serving Adult Use Purchasers in Northwest Illinois starting Saturday, May 15th 2021. All persons over 21 with a valid government issued ID can purchase at that time. Stop in and visit on the new Adult Use side of the facility in Fulton. **ALL PRICES LISTED INCLUDE SALES TAX. WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU PAY**
1801 16th Ave, Fulton, IL
License 284000098-AUDO
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
Closed
5 Reviews of The Dispensary (Recreational)
a........4
3 days ago
Everyone was so friendly. I definitely will be back.
a........7
June 5, 2021
Absolutely amazing!! Greeted as soon as I entered the building with smiles, amazing aroma, the set up and cleanliness was refreshing, friendly staff, the customer service was wonderful, and products are top notch. The DEALS are beyond appreciated. I will definitely be back.
M........1
May 27, 2021
staff was awesome and extremely helpful!
l........2
May 26, 2021
Every single person who I encountered during my visit was friendly and very knowledgeable. I appreciated the cleanliness and great customer service! I HIGHLY recommend 👌