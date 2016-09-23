From now until December 7th, every unexpired canned good you bring to us will get you $1 off of your purchase. A maximum of $10 can be redeemed. You're more than welcome to bring more than 10 unexpired items but the maximum discount you can receive is $10 off of your purchase. This can only be redeemed once.
Refer a *new* patient to The Dispensary Fulton and receive a $40 store credit after the patient makes their first purchase. ** Must spend a minimum of $40 to redeem the additional $40 credit **
New to The Dispensary Fulton? Brand new patients receive $40 in store credit if they spend $40 or more on their first visit!
All Nature's Grace shake is $99 a half ounce! Pick up a full ounce for $189
$105 half ounces and $200 ounces of popcorn buds from IESO! ****Popcorn product does not qualify for Max Special****
Traveling an hour and a half or further to come see us? Let us know and receive $10 off of your purchase! Mileage calculated from the address listed on your medical card. ** Minimum purchase of $25 required ** ** Valid on 1 purchase per day**
Buy your 70 gram limit in $40 eighths of flower and receive each ounce for $258. Mix and match your full limit with flower and concentrates and receive $75 off your total purchase price. ** Only valid on regular priced items**
Buy 8 eighths of the same $40 strain and receive it for $275. Buy 8 eighths of the same $50 strain and receive it for $350 Buy 8 eighths of the same $60 strain and receive it for $420 *Cannot combine with Max Special Discounts*