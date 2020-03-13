182 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 92
Show All 17
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$160
Deals
Best Friend OG CO2 Oil Sale!
Valid 3/13/2020 – 4/11/2020
For a limited time only Best Friend OG CO2 Oil is $37 a gram!
Best Friend OG CO2 Oil Sale!
Valid 3/13/2020 – 4/11/2020
For a limited time only Best Friend OG CO2 Oil is $37 a gram!
Staff picks
Botanical White Grapefruit Gummy 20 pk
from Cresco Labs
40.01mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$15each
In-store only
All Products
Blueberry Headband 1g
from Grassroots Cannabis
23.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Rosetta Stone 1g
from Justice Grown
12.8%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Rosetta Stone
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Rosetta Stone
from Justice Grown
12.8%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Rosetta Stone
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Liberty Haze
from IESO
13.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush 1g
from Justice Grown
15.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Kimbo Kush
from Justice Grown
15.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
NYC Diesel
from IESO
14.99%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree 3.5g
from Aeriz
17.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G Wagon
from Ataraxia
20.76%
THC
0%
CBD
G Wagon
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from Ataraxia
10%
THC
16.45%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
5.18%
THC
8.17%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit
from Ataraxia
17.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
G Purps
from Ataraxia
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
G Purps
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
from IESO Little Egypt
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from GTI
19.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Dog - PTS Pure Gold Line
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
19.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Dog
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Galactic Jack
from Shelby County Community Services
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cronuts #4 Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
The Mothership Kief
from Bedford Grow
37.56%
THC
0.31%
CBD
The Mothership
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Purple Thai Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
77.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Thai
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Blackberry OG CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
78.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry OG
Strain
$521 g
In-store only
Peppermint Kush CO2 Oil (minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
77.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Peppermint Kush
Strain
$521 g
In-store only
Wild Thai Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
73.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thailand
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Black D.O.G. Crumble Wax
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
73.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Black D.O.G.
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
1000mg BHO THCA Crystalline
from Ataraxia
88.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver Live Resin Budder
from Aeriz
81.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
MAC 1 FSHO
from Aeriz
54.65%
THC
0.87%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Harlequin 2:1 1000mg RSO syringe
from Cresco Labs
24.87%
THC
48.2%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Best Friend OG CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
57.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Best Friend OG
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Blue Shark CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
29.72%
THC
46.06%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Chocolate Mint OG CO2 Oil
from Shelby County Community Services
70.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Mint OG
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Euphurkle CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
3.09%
THC
71.41%
CBD
Euphurkle
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Galactic Jack CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
65.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$521 g
In-store only
Hurkle CO2 Oil
from Shelby County Community Services
41.24%
THC
31.43%
CBD
Hurkle
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
LA Cheese CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
75.36%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Cheese
Strain
$521 g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade CO2 Oil (Minors can purchase)
from Shelby County Community Services
29.26%
THC
46.63%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Sweet Pea CO2 Oil
from Shelby County Community Services
3.07%
THC
67.55%
CBD
Sweet Pea
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Sweet Relief CO2 Oil
from Shelby County Community Services
3.28%
THC
66%
CBD
Sweet Relief
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
BHO Diamonds 0.5g
from Ataraxia
99.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$70½ g
In-store only
12345