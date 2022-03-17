I love it here. they make sure you get what you need. they suggest products and does not make you uncomfortable by pushing unwanted products in your hands. very knowledgeable, I learn something new everytime I visit them
Mia and Anthony at Push are always so nice! Everytime I go in I am happy with the quality of products they suggest. I thought I just couldn't eat edibles and they helped me find some that don't give me a hangover and I've slept like a baby ever since! I already have my brother going to Push and I will continue to recommend you guys to everyone! Thank you guys for legit helping me find what works for me!!
Everyone in this place is awesome! Great prices and the customer service is always on point. They spent the time to talk and explain all the different products and uses and answered my many, many questions. Thanks for the recommendations on the edibles and flower. Everything I got exceeded all expectations! Strongly recommend and pretty sure I just found my new local dispensary!
