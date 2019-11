dabtb77 on March 12, 2019

hit and miss sometimes it misses the mark needs more concentrate the supply on top shelf is almost always gone or depleted. A serious need for fresh flowers most of the flower is a month old and dry which pushed me towards oil and that seems to be stocked every two weeks which jams me up because I don't get consistent quality . The staff I found were helpful and very good at what they do but seriously this store needs more staff I feel you need at least one tender at each station sometimes it feels like one tender for every station, which makes visits stressful for everyone. Overall I think this store deserves high praise for quality service and prices compared to its competition in the area.