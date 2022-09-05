We are proud to launch our business here. We’ve had our roots in the local Delaware community for over a decade, growing top-quality plants and serving the community, and working with its agricultural population. We’re a family-owned company that believes fiercely in helping others and promoting wellness and improving quality of life. We are a vertically integrated business, meaning we literally start from the best seed to produce our final products, a “farm-to-shelf” source of medical marijuana. All of our products are grown locally in Delaware, through a hydroponic system, and grown in ideal, quality conditions. Our products are safe and natural. We do not use any pesticides or growth hormones on our crops. Our dedication and plant-science expertise result in superior flower and better-end products.