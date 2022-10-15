The Farm is in a very convenient location and services Mid and Lower Kent county of Delaware. They have a huge selection of different forms of marijuana. From Flower to hash to Edibles. Which also includes CBD choices. You can preorder online, choose your pickup time and whether you'll be going inside the building or they have a unique drive thru method because their building used to be a bank. Staff picks are always a good deal and they are very kind and informative. Cash or DEBIT Only. I recommend at least going inside the building the first time so you can visually see all products. You will receive 3 text messages: Order received, Preparing order and order complete. As long as you receive the 3rd text, saying your order is ready, you can go any time because they prepackage before you arrive. Awesome job Staff!!