Klickerklacker on April 22, 2018

I’m not crazy about Firehouse. Been here a couple times and while it looks real nice, the products are often older/dated stuff. I have also felt like the bud tenders are trying to sell what they want (maybe they are encouraged to try and “move” certain products?), rather than letting you get what you want. I’m not a newbie, and don’t really need or want to be talked into buying something, or talked out of buying what I’ve selected. Especially when they are young enough to be my kid.