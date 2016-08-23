therealpuffa
Overall great experience, stopped by on my way though Ellensburg, easy access to the highway, convenient location with great pricing and selection.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Overall great experience, stopped by on my way though Ellensburg, easy access to the highway, convenient location with great pricing and selection.
I hate the people here and it's more about profits than the patients. Hi Guys Terp Rocks are $35 and hands down the worst weed I've ever tried, and they have been on the shelves forever.
Most professionally operated dispensary I have yet to experience. Fantastic displays! Well organized! The selection exceeds many shops on both the west and east side of the state, always giving me a quality option for my budget that day. The staff is upbeat, honest and values the customer! Cannabis product vendors also occasionally visit and set up booths/deals. I wish other dispensaries would model their business after The FireHouse!
Love the atmosphere and how the place is set up.
Used to Love this place, Literally I've been here 3 times in a 2 week period. Spent a lot of money here Update: came to the shop same as always, apparently they no longer accept out of state ids, only U.S or Canada, got a unwelcoming vibe from the owners brother, what a bummer I really liked this place. Never coming back here again. Never dropping a dime or recommending this to anyone.
I’m not crazy about Firehouse. Been here a couple times and while it looks real nice, the products are often older/dated stuff. I have also felt like the bud tenders are trying to sell what they want (maybe they are encouraged to try and “move” certain products?), rather than letting you get what you want. I’m not a newbie, and don’t really need or want to be talked into buying something, or talked out of buying what I’ve selected. Especially when they are young enough to be my kid.
There's truly something for everyone here, all price ranges and quality levels are accessible here through the VERY friendly and knowledgeable staff. You'll be hard pressed to find a better shop this side of the mountains. Great open gallery style store with a super expansive selection that covers all the bases. Easily the best shop in town hands down!
I would recommend this place to anyone! It’s a friendly atmosphere, very informative, and open free environment. The stores aroma alone make it a more enjoyable shopping experience.
This store had a decent selection but the things were a little more expensive than what I'm used to paying at the Bellevue store I used to go to. The set up is really pretty but the staff doesn't seem very happy to be there and wasn't friendly or inviting. I'm happy with what I bought, it was just over priced :-(
Great place .. just a few problems with my big order.. great selection of products.. I got a pre roll and did not check the date ..ITS FROM LAST YEARS VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH THIS..