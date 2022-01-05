Established in Upper Michigan in October of 2019, The Fire Station was the second medical marijuana dispensary to open in the Upper Peninsula. The Fire Station’s Negaunee location became the first Upper Peninsula, MI recreational dispensary in November 2019, and was approved for delivery services in March 2020. Now headquartered in Downtown Marquette, The Fire Station is committed to being the premier cannabis destination across the U.P. We provide customers with high quality-cannabis products, education, and exceptional customer service. The Fire Station is U.P. owned and operated and dedicated to serving our local communities — first and foremost.